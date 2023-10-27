KPZ Pregame Week 9: Riley County vs. Rossville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The high school football playoffs are about to get underway, and for our Kansas Prep Zone Game of the Week, we’re headed to Rossville for a 2A showdown against Riley County.

When the Falcons visited the Dawgs in week two, they managed to escape with a 26-20 win.

“From a coaching perspective if you go back and watch that game, that game could’ve went multiple different ways. We were just very fortunate to get out of there with a win,” said Riley County head coach Erik Willimon.

But playoff football is a whole different ball game.

“I think every year you get into the playoffs, there’s an optimism,” Rossville head coach Derick Hammes said.

“Any win that you can get in Rossville, you’re very fortunate,” Coach Willimon added. “Trying to get two in the same season, we understand the task ahead of us, and we know it’s going to be a very contested ball game on Friday.”

The 2A bracket is no joke, and neither of these teams have an easy task at hand facing each other to start the postseason.

“You know they’re similar to us in that they played a solid schedule this year. Their district was extremely tough,” Coach Hammes said.

Similar difficult schedules, resulting in similar records. At 5-3 the Bulldogs get the home field advantage, and they know what the 4-4 Falcons are capable of.

“They can be a physical running team when they want to be. And then they’ll turn around and they’ll be a football team that puts the ball in the air a lot,” Coach Hammes said about Riley County.

But Riley County knows it’s not easy to beat a team twice in one season.

“It’s hard to just dial in on one thing, because they do so many things well. And so we’re just trying to stay balanced in our approach,” Coach Willimon said about Rossville.

That’s what even skilled matchups like this one usually come down to.

“We feel like we’ve got a good game plan offensively and defensively. It’s just gonna come down to execution, and who’s gonna want it more in the fourth quarter,” Coach Willimon added.

These two squads know that even though the temperatures are going down, it’s time for everyone to turn the heat up, because playoff football brings a different kind of intensity to the table.

“it’s gonna boil down to football teams that take care of the football. It’s gonna boil down to taking advantage of your opportunities when you need a big play,” Coach Hammes said.

Highlights and postgame coverage of this game and many others will be during our 10:00 p.m. newscast on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.