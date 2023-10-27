Gym specializing in helping those with Parkinson’s Disease hosts fifth annual Halloween Party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of Rock Steady Boxing donned their best costumes Friday afternoon for the gym’s fifth annual Halloween party.

Rock Steady Boxing has been in Topeka for almost six years now, five of those marked with a chance for it’s members to show up for the annual spooky celebration, but it’s not your average gym. It offers specialty programs for people with Parkinson’s Disease.

Bruce Stiles is one of those members. He traded his boxing gloves for a paint palette and brushes, dressed as Bob Ross for this year’s party.

“It doesn’t solve the problem, but it makes life just a little more easier to deal with.” he says.

To get in the Halloween spirit, members enjoyed a day of food, games and a live performance by Simple Pieces.

Adam Schroeder, who owns the gym, says it’s something he and his members look forward to every year.

“It started as kind of something that we did just to do,” he says. “Maybe kind of camaraderie, something to give us an excuse to have fun and not exercise that day and it’s really become something that we all look forward to it each year.”

Schroeder decided to pursue speciality programs for those with Parkinson’s after hearing of his father-in-law’s own struggles with the disease.

“My father in law has Parkinson’s and has had it for about 20 years,” he says. “And he was having to drive to Kansas City to get exercise specifically for people that have Parkinson’s.”

Six years ago Schroeder opened the gym to give people with Parkinson’s Disease the same opportunities as anyone else, right here in Topeka.

“Parkinson’s is a mixed bag,” he says. “They call it the snowflake disease because people all have different combinations of troubles with balance, muscular strength, muscular endurance, eyesight can be trouble, hallucinations.”

“It reminds you every day that you’re dealing with it,” says Stiles. “It doesn’t go away, you know it’s there.”

Members say the sense of community they’ve fostered through workouts together have alleviated their struggles...

“I think the fact that we’re together, we we don’t compete with one another,” says Stiles. “We’re working together we help one another and just just the working together helps a lot knowing that we’re not alone.”

