Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has a new State Fire Marshal scheduled to take over the position in November.

Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm as the State Fire Marshal now that the current marshal, Doug Jorgensen, is scheduled to retire on Dec. 11.

“Throughout his 11 years as State Fire Marshal, Doug Jorgensen has worked tirelessly to protect Kansans and property from fires and to support communities in times of loss. I thank him for his service,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I am also pleased to welcome Mark Engholm, who will bring immense experience and expertise in public safety to the Office of State Fire Marshal. I am confident his leadership will keep more Kansans safe.”

Engholm started out as a firefighter with duties in Geary and Osage Co. in 1990. By 2003, Engholm joined the Shawnee Heights Fire Department, where he was awarded Firefighter of the Year in 2005 and 2007. Then Engholm was promoted to Squad Leader in 2008 and Division Chief in 2016.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected by Governor Kelly as the 27th Fire Marshal for the State of Kansas,” said Engholm. “I look forward to returning to fire service, an area of public safety that I’ve spent more than 25 years. In doing so, I will work with the fire service agencies across Kansas as they face increasing challenges in recruiting, equipping, training, and retaining firefighters, especially in our rural communities.”

According to Gov. Kelly’s office, his firefighting experience has led him to serve in other essential roles for the state. Engholm has served on the Kansas All Hazards Incident Management Team, as the Deputy Director of the Kansas Intelligence Fusion Center, and as a trooper for the Kansas Highway Patrol. In 2014, Engholm joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Engholm will serve in an acting role until the Kansas Senate confirms his appointment. His first day as the acting State Fire Marshal is set for Nov. 13. After that, Jorgensen will serve in a deputy position to assist with the leadership transition until he retires.

