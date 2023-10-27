Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall

By Shalynn Long
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Register your dachshund to reserve your spot in the Weiner dog race at Petland tomorrow at 1 p.m.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, visit Petland in the West Ridge Mall on October 28, at 1 p.m. to watch the wiener dog races.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. The biggest, smallest, and best dressed will also be awarded prizes.

Prizes:

  • 1st place- $100 gift card
  • 2nd place- $50 gift card
  • 3rd place- $ 25 gift card

All donations benefit Second Chance Animal Refuge Society.

