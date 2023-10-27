A frigid end to October

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures on Friday came crashing down, with a difference of almost 30° compared to Thursday! As we look towards the next several days, it seems that temperatures will drop even further.

After a cold front moved through late Thursday night, much cooler air driven by strong northerly winds moved through NE Kansas. While conditions are certainly cooler, we have at least a few more days before temperatures truly bottom out.

Lows for Friday night will be below freezing for the majority of our area, warranting a hard freeze warning for nearly every county across our viewing area. Once these temperatures arrive tonight, they will be sticking around for quite some time.

Saturday will have high temperature is a little bit colder in the lower to middle 40s. Saturday afternoon rain chances will be fairly strong, with the light to moderate downpours slowly pushing through our area. However, our biggest concern for Saturday is the potential for other forms of precipitation to occur - mixed rain and snow sleet, and even the slight chance of seeing some freezing rain.

The greatest likelihood of seeing various types of precipitation will be overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This will make travel during this time extra hazardous!

By Sunday afternoon, we should return to much drier conditions, though the cold will still linger. As we look towards next week, temperatures will slowly warm up, but only up to the lower to middle 60s by next Friday.

October may have started very warm, but will be ending the month with some chilly conditions!

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.