Friday forecast: Chilly today, colder this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front last night has brought a big change to our temperatures today with highs that will be around 30° colder compared to yesterday and it’s only going to be colder this weekend. The good news is there will be afternoon sun today before the clouds increase again tomorrow morning leading to overcast skies for the rest of the weekend with rain and even a wintry mix returning to the area.

Taking Action:

Be ready for a freeze Saturday and/or Sunday morning especially if you’re northwest of Topeka, with most if not all of northeast KS in the 20s Monday morning for a hard freeze. A wintry mix is likely for those that get precipitation especially Saturday night into Sunday. As of now accumulation of any snow or ice will be minimal but it shouldn’t be a surprise that all it takes is a dusting of snow or a glaze of ice to create issues on roads. Because of how warm it’s been, main roads should be fine but bridges and overpasses need to be driven on cautiously as those are the first to freeze. Halloween will be cold (but at least dry), highs stuck in the 40s with 30s and even upper 20s in spots by 8pm.

As our first signs of winter precipitation makes a return this weekend for some areas, it’s a good reminder to check the forecast the day of any winter precipitation. It is subject to change and you can’t just look at a snow or ice forecast the day before and think that’s the final forecast. Overall precipitation amounts will be higher mainly south of I-70 (0.25″-1″) unfortunately for those that have already received rainfall this week and those in north-central KS that have missed out on rain so far this week may end up only getting 0.10″...maybe up to 0.20″. Worst case scenario (as of now): Up to 1″ of snow in north-central KS and a glaze of ice anywhere in northeast KS.

Normal High: 64/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Decreasing clouds will continue, should be mostly sunny by 3pm for all of northeast KS. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Rain increases through the day with the higher chance of rain in the afternoon but can’t rule out a few showers starting to move in as early as 10am. Best chance of rain will remain south of I-70 with a low risk for a wintry mix late in the afternoon in north-central KS. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: A wintry mix mainly in the morning but will continue to monitor trends for precipitation to linger in the afternoon for some areas. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Lows in the 20s with wind chills in the teens are expected to begin the work week with a gradual warming trend especially for the 2nd half of the work week. Wednesday morning could be colder than the forecast indicates, teens are possible with single digit wind chills in some spots. Precipitation is unlikely during the work week with a chance of rain returning for the weekend but with uncertainty.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.