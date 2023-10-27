Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th Avenue bridge over K-18 near Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 30.

KDOT says the project will aim to repair any damages previously made to the bridge’s underside.

During the project’s initial phase, the 56th Avenue bridge and westbound K-18 under the bridge will be closed to traffic to repair or replace damaged girders. Westbound K-18 will be detoured to the 56th Avenue off-ramp and back onto K-18 via the on-ramp. The off-ramp’s stop sign will be covered, with traffic flowing through at a reduced 30 mph speed limit.

KDOT wants to note that eastbound K-18 traffic will not be impacted. The eastbound K-18 on- and off-ramps will be open south of the bridge.

Manhattan Regional Airport traffic from the west can use the K-114 exit and Skyway Drive; traffic from the east can use the Scenic Drive exit and Skyway Drive.

That phase is expected to finish in late December, with weather permitting. Westbound K-18 will reopen with 56th Avenue partially open, with one lane in each direction.

KDOT says the contractor of the project will be Bridges Inc., of Newton. The total cost of the project is $640,000, which is expected to be completed by late January 2024.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

