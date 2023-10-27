Bowling fundraiser planned for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strike up some fun for a good cause!

A bowling fundraiser for Race against Breast Cancer is this weekend. Katie Nelson and Doug McCallum visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the Bowling for Boobies event.

Bowling for Boobies will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at West Ridge Lanes in Topeka. Admission of $25 per person includes unlimited bowling, go carts and putt-putt golf.

No pre-registration is required. Visit rabctopeka.org for details and for information about on how RABC can assist with a free mammogram.

