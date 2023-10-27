Biden approves federal disaster request for Kansas severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Biden has approved the federal disaster request for severe weather that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly requested.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, Kelly asked for funds for severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred July 14-21, 2023.

Assistance was granted to 21 Kansas counties. The funds will help provide emergency work and repairs of disaster-damaged facilities. The counties are Allen, Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Greeley, Johnson, Kearny, Pawnee, Rawlins, Rice, Russell, Stafford, Thomas, Wallace, Wichita, Woodson, and Wyandotte.

“I am grateful to the president for the approval of this request,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This federal assistance is essential to restoring the livelihoods affected and the communities impacted by this series of severe weather.”

According to the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office, the declaration activates the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide. All counties can apply for funds to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.

