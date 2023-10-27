Alberto and Sol invite you to build shelters for outdoor cats

Kitten siblings visit to share how Helping Hands volunteers will help keep outside cats sheltered from the cold.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kitten siblings Alberto and Sol would bring double the fun to any family.

The three-month old brothers visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society.

Emi also brought along a Styrofoam cooler to explain how volunteers turn them into shelters for outdoor feral and neighborhood cats to stay warm in the colder months.

Volunteers from Helping Hands and the Midwest Kitten Coalition will hold a build session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at HHHS, SW 21st and Belle. People are welcome to assist with the building. You also can bring supply donations to the shelter from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, or Sunday during the event. They need plain-colored duct tape, dry straw, and XL Styrofoam coolers.

Alberto and Sol hope they find an indoor home before the build is over! All cats are $25 to adopt, while dogs remain $0.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

