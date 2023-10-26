Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman accused of Medicaid crimes resulting in a more than $250,000 loss has been added to the Shawnee Co. Most Wanted list.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Oct. 26, it added Barbara Kennedy to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kennedy is wanted on accusations of making a false claim on a Medicaid statement which resulted in the loss of more than $250,000.

Law enforcement officials have released no further details about the case.

If anyone knows Kennedy’s whereabouts, they should report that information to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

