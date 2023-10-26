Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman accused of Medicaid crimes resulting in a more than $250,000 loss has been added to the Shawnee Co. Most Wanted list.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Oct. 26, it added Barbara Kennedy to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kennedy is wanted on accusations of making a false claim on a Medicaid statement which resulted in the loss of more than $250,000.

Law enforcement officials have released no further details about the case.

If anyone knows Kennedy’s whereabouts, they should report that information to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30