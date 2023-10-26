Wednesday’s Child - Andrew

By Lori Hutchinson
Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week had a chance to make some new friends — of the four-legged variety.

Tonight, we meet 14-year-old Andrew.

This handsome young man is pretty laid back. Not much gets his goat and that serves him well in high school.

Andrew’s favorite school subjects are P.E. and science. He also likes basketball and hopes to play shooting guard for his school.

Andrew loves to use his hands – whether playing ball or making a living someday. He is considering becoming a welder when he grows up.

But until then, he needs a few things to bounce his way – he hopes to be adopted.

Andrew would love to live in the country with folks who are loving and on the go.

