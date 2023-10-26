Washburn’s David Kibet reflects on becoming an MIAA Champion

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a long time coming for Washburn cross country/track & field star David Kibet.

The senior finished 1st in the 8K at the MIAA Championships last weekend. He ran a time of 24:00.92, the second fastest 8K in program history.

“We’ve never had someone that stayed all four, five years and was able to win like that. So that was really fun to watch him do that,” said head coach Cameron Babb.

The Kenya native became Washburn’s first individual champion at the MIAA Championships since 2017. He helped the program finish 2nd overall at the meet with 82 total team points.

But what made it even more special, was the fact that it was Kibet’s first win ever.

”Man, I felt so good. It’s my first win ever. I’ve been trying, coming short every time. Last year in the outdoor championship, I was third. So it was amazing being the first to cross that line,” Kibet said with a smile.

