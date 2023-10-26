Two more authors plan visits to Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library

Lamar Giles visits 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, while Alex Grecian will be there from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library continues to be a popular spot for the people who created some of the book you’ll find there.

Two author visits are scheduled the first week of November. TSCPL’s Ginger Park visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about who’s stopping in.

Lamar Giles is up first. Giles writes for teens and adults across multiple genres. He will talk about his work, answer questions and sign books. Readers can enjoy his latest release, a thriller called The Getaway.

Also on the schedule is Alex Grecian. Grecian is a New York Times bestselling author whose work includes The Yard and its sequels The Black Country, The Devil’s Workshop, The Harvest Man and Lost and Gone Forever. His newest book Red Rabbit was released in September. Grecian will take part in a moderated conversation, as well as an audience question and answer session, and book signing.

Giles visits 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, while Grecian will be there from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. Find details at https://tscpl.org/author-visits.

