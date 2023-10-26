Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans remain behind bars after an early-morning search warrant found drugs and guns in a home in the eastern part of the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department says that the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 2900 block of SE Indiana St. early Wednesday morning, Oct. 25. The warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation.

During the search, law enforcement officials said they found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia. As a result, Jason Dale, 42, and Veronica Freeby, 34, aware both arrested.

Dale was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Distribution of cocaine

Distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Aggravated endangering a child

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of an opiate

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Domestic battery

Freeby was also booked on:

Possession of an opiate

Aggravated endangering a child

Possession of drug paraphernalia

As of Thursday, Dale and Freeby both remain behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearances set.

TPD originally reported the address as the 2100 block of Indiana Ave., however, it has since corrected that location.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

