Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs

Two Topekans remain behind bars after an early-morning search warrant found drugs and guns in a home in the eastern part of the Capital City.
By Lexi Letterman and Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:00 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans remain behind bars after an early-morning search warrant found drugs and guns in a home in the eastern part of the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department says that the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 2900 block of SE Indiana St. early Wednesday morning, Oct. 25. The warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation.

During the search, law enforcement officials said they found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia. As a result, Jason Dale, 42, and Veronica Freeby, 34, aware both arrested.

Dale was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Distribution of cocaine
  • Distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
  • Aggravated endangering a child
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Possession of an opiate
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Domestic battery

Freeby was also booked on:

  • Possession of an opiate
  • Aggravated endangering a child
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

As of Thursday, Dale and Freeby both remain behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearances set.

TPD originally reported the address as the 2100 block of Indiana Ave., however, it has since corrected that location.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

