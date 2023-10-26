Topeka’s housing market ranks number one in Wall Street Journal report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s housing market has made it’s way to the top of the emerging market index in a report published by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.

The report looks at two primary indicators in an area to determine the rankings: it’s real estate market and it’s economy.

Linda Briden, CEO of the Sunflower Association of Realtors, says Topeka has a lot to offer and home buyers have taken notice.

“Our unemployment is well below the national average, almost a full percentage,” she says. “Our economy’s strong, there’s just a lot of things to do. And you can afford to buy your own home and not be overburdened with home payments.”

However, the growing demand for real estate in the Capital City has depleted the supply of habitable houses.

“Housing inventory is under built and has been for the last 15 years.” says Briden.

She says many of the city’s vacant homes are in disrepair.

“We have a lot of units enough for everyone,” says Briden. “But a large percent of them are vacant, or are to the point where it would take too much money to rehab them.”

Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, says ramping up the supply could alleviate that problem.

“We need to get out to our current home builders and we need to get out to regional home builders,” he says. “And say now is the time to come and start building homes in Topeka, Kansas.”

The report shows home prices here have risen about one hundred thousand dollars since 2019, something Pivarnik thinks will be mitigated by expected increases in median household income.

“We’re actually seeing our our median incomes going up our median household income and our average wages,” he says. “Both of those numbers have gone up about $5,000 a year in the last year and so we’re anxious to share those numbers.”

According the report, homes in Topeka typically cost about 42% less than the national median home price.

