Topekans taken to local hospital after hydroplane collision near Emporia

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were taken to a local hospital after their car hydroplaned and hit a barrier wall along I-335 near Emporia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 152.6 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Honda Accord driven by Kory Schrag, 32, of Topeka, had been headed north in the right lane. However, due to the wet road conditions, Schrag lost control of the vehicle and hit the inside barrier wall.

KHP noted that Schrag and his passenger, Myrissia Schrag, 32, of Topeka, were both taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka by private vehicle for treatment of their injuries.

