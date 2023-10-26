Topeka Zoo’s ‘Love Your Zoo Giving Day’ inches closer to it’s $25K donation goal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is closer to its goal of $25,000 donated to honor the Zoo’s “Love Your Zoo Giving Day.”

Zoo organizers have made it a goal to reach $25,000 in 24 hours, and they are nearly there. As of 4:30 p.m., the Zoo’s website says it has reached 77% of its goal, with a total of $19,150 already donated. By 6:30 p.m. the Zoo was 94% away from its goal at $23,400 donated.

The collected funds will go towards the Zoo’s enrichment and educational programs, sustainability and conservation efforts, and future exhibits listed in the Zoo’s master plan.

Representatives of the Zoo set up outside the Zoo’s front gate all day on Thursday, Oct. 26, to collect donations in person. The Topeka Zoo closes its doors at 5 p.m.; after that, visitors cannot donate in person. However, anyone can still donate online through the Zoo’s website until midnight. Just click HERE to donate.

Anyone who donates to the Zoo can receive:

A painting created by a zoo animal, if the donor gives $100 - $249 on Oct. 26

Donors who donate $250 or more can have their name engraved on a brick and placed at the Giraffe and Friends exhibit

All donors can enter to win an exclusive behind-the-scenes zoo experience

Donors can also receive a “Love Your Topeka Zoo” rubber bracelet (ONLY if you donate in person on Oct. 26)

“The Zoo needs donations all year long, and we use donations to really enhance this place and to make it vibrant and thriving for our community,” said Cynthia McCarvel, director of development for the Topeka Zoo. “It is a community zoo, and we are supported by the community, and we truly appreciate that. So, we are just asking one more time if they could give us a few more dollars here or there and help us meet our goal of 25,000.”

McCarvel says the “Love Your Zoo Giving Day” is part of the Topeka Zoo’s 90th anniversary celebrations. Its 90th birthday was back on Saturday, Sept. 2.

