Topeka City Council Dist. 4: David Banks

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot. We’ve invited those candidates to spend a few minutes on Eye on NE Kansas.

District 4 candidate David Banks visited Thursday. Banks is a retired Topeka firefighters. Community education was among the roles he served over this career. He first came to Topeka from Chicago, on an athletic scholarship to Washburn. He said he fell in love with the city and stayed. As council member, he said he wants to give a voice to the southeast Topeka area. He lists safety and addressing the homelessness issue among his priorities.

District 4 covers the southeast corner of the city, roughly between SE Adams and Croco, south of SE 21st St. Incumbent Tony Emerson is not seeking reelection.

Dave Brede also is seeking the District 4 seat. He visited Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 5.

Incumbent Tony Emerson opted not to seek re-election.

