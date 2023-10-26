SNCO Parks and Rec to take design submissions for Old Prairie Town events center

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department wants to take designs for a new indoor event center in Topeka’s Old Prairie Town.

Shawnee County Commissioners questioned the request, pointing to the agency’s ongoing efforts to fit current projects like the Oakland Pool and Family Park in its budget.

Parks and Rec Director Tim Laurent says they just want to examine possible designs. He said that was a process possible without pushing its expenses much at all.

“Funding for the design process and the project if approved, would come from the bond issued last September for Parks and Recreation projects,” Laurent explained. “We’ll have additional meetings after this before we approve any funds for the project.”

Commissioners approved the request while emphasizing the step is a preliminary process that doesn’t ensure any plans would be finalized.

