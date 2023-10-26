Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections to receive nearly $1.5 million to upgrade cell doors

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections will begin a three-year project worth nearly $1.5 million to upgrade the electronic locking systems on security doors at the Adult and Juvenile Detention Centers.

The Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners approved a request by the Dept. of Corrections to begin a contract with Southern Folger Contracting Inc. to upgrade the security doors Thursday, Oct. 26. The funding for the project will come from the DOC Building Maintenance and Equipment Fund.

“The main issue is that the motors that run the doors are no longer manufactured or supported,” Eve Kendall, Deputy Director at the Dept. of Corrections, said. “We’re finding that some of our doors are having issues. We are having a very hard time to get parts or find parts for them, so we’re starting to have to move parts around on doors that we don’t use very often versus the doors that we use all of the time.”

The BCC also approved requests to execute contracts to install a new fire alarm system worth $457,250 and to replace the HVAC equipment at the Detention Center Annex for $368,050. They also approved a contract between the Dept. of Corrections and the City of Topeka to provide an inmate work crew and a correctional officer to work with the City of Topeka Compliance Unit.

They also approved a request for Behavioral Health Services Funding to conduct assessments and treatment for behavioral health and substance use disorders in the Juvenile Detention Center.

The full meeting can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30