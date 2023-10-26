Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections to receive nearly $1.5 million to upgrade cell doors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections will begin a three-year project worth nearly $1.5 million to upgrade the electronic locking systems on security doors at the Adult and Juvenile Detention Centers.

The Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners approved a request by the Dept. of Corrections to begin a contract with Southern Folger Contracting Inc. to upgrade the security doors Thursday, Oct. 26. The funding for the project will come from the DOC Building Maintenance and Equipment Fund.

“The main issue is that the motors that run the doors are no longer manufactured or supported,” Eve Kendall, Deputy Director at the Dept. of Corrections, said. “We’re finding that some of our doors are having issues. We are having a very hard time to get parts or find parts for them, so we’re starting to have to move parts around on doors that we don’t use very often versus the doors that we use all of the time.”

The BCC also approved requests to execute contracts to install a new fire alarm system worth $457,250 and to replace the HVAC equipment at the Detention Center Annex for $368,050. They also approved a contract between the Dept. of Corrections and the City of Topeka to provide an inmate work crew and a correctional officer to work with the City of Topeka Compliance Unit.

They also approved a request for Behavioral Health Services Funding to conduct assessments and treatment for behavioral health and substance use disorders in the Juvenile Detention Center.

