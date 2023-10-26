Report finds Kansans pay some of the highest student loan payments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansans pay some of the highest student loan payments in the region and in the nation.

With new rules to strengthen accountability for colleges and consumer protection for students, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Thursday, Oct. 26, that it released its report on States with the Highest Student Loan Payments as well as a few tips.

In order to find which states have the most and least costly payments, WalletHub said it looked at the latest consumer data and compared the median student loan payment amounts across all 50 states.

The report found Kansas had the 19th highest student loan payments with a median amount of $189 a month. The Sunflower State tied with North Carolina and Wisconsin, which boasted the same numbers.

The only state in the region with higher payments was found to be Colorado ranked 10th in the nation with a median student loan payment of $207. Colorado tied with Illinois, which boasted the same numbers.

Meanwhile, Nebraska ranked 35th with a median payment of $175, Oklahoma ranked 38th with a median payment of $171 and Missouri ranked 42nd with a median payment of $166.

WalletHub gave the following tips to help residents pay off their student loan debt faster:

Make a budget - Once a plan is in place to cut spending in order to afford payments, try to follow it as closely as possible and review it periodically for additional opportunities.

Increase your income - Additional cash-flow opportunities may be available with part-time jobs or side hustles or different jobs can be considered altogether.

Research loan forgiveness and repayment programs - Some professions qualify residents for unique forgiveness programs that can help eliminate some or all of their student debt.

Check with your employer - Some employers offer perks to employees who further their education with tuition reimbursement programs that could help pay down debt.

Make your payments on time - This will help avoid unnecessary fees or additional interest charges.

Refinance your student debt - Those with good or excellent credit could transfer some debt to a card with a 0% intro APR to stop interest from accruing and pay off what is owed sooner.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.