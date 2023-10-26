Police warn Wamego residents of fireworks to be shot off ahead of football game

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have warned Wamego residents to not be alarmed if they hear fireworks ahead of the Friday night football game against El Dorado.

The Wamego Police Department has warned residents that fireworks will be set off ahead of the Wamego Red Raiders football game around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

WPD said residents should not be alarmed if they hear a loud boom or two come from the golf course at that time. The team is set to take the field to a fireworks salute.

The Wamego High School Football team is set to take on El Dorado in the first round of playoffs.

