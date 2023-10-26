Non-profit shows senior citizens available resources, options before retirement or assisted living

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are many different resources to lend a hand to senior citizens. But often, residents are unfamiliar with all the resources at their disposal. To improve that, one Topeka non-profit brings all available resources to the elderly at a Senior Resource Fair.

The non-profit organization TACC — or the Topeka Area Continuity of Care — held its bi-annual Senior Resource Fair at the Fairlawn Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 26. Featuring several vendors all about resources meant to help senior citizens. Such as the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging (JAAA) offering Medicare plan assessments and Doug’s Pharmacy providing flu vaccines.

Linda Clements, president of TACC and director of business development for Arbor Court Retirement, wanted to remind residents to begin saving for the future because the cost of assisted or independent living has been high. Clements estimates rent for independent living to start at $2,000 per month, but that depends on the amenities.

“Rent for independent living will start at about $2,000 and up, depending on the amenities [per] month,” said Clements. “Assisted is probably going to be twice that, and that is for the minimum care. So, as your care level grows, the expenses go up. So, it takes some cash.”

Clements says Medicare does not typically cover rent, while independent communities and assisted living facilities do not always accept Medicaid. Therefore, she recommends looking at investing opportunities and examining your savings and finances.

“Certainly, for younger folks, I would really start planning ahead,” said Clements. “Long-term insurance does not pay as much as it used to. Not to mention that prices have gone up, so what they [paid] per day ten years ago was quite a bit, but it does not really touch it now. I tell people [to] invest. Put your money that you would put [into] long-term insurance care into an investment, and then you can access it when you want to, but that is just me personally.”

The purpose is to provide everyone with all the available options, know the potential costs at each facility, and look ahead to keep them healthy and happy.

“I had someone come by just now and say, ‘I had no idea that there was this much stuff available to me,’ that is why we do this because there is a lot out there. We want our seniors to live comfortably, healthy, and happy because, at this point in their life — that is what they should have,” said Clements.

TACC’s Senior Resource Fair is held twice a year — one time in the spring and again in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.