Mobile DMV unit gives high school students chance to get their driver’s licenses at school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mobile unit is helping Highland Park High School students get their driver’s licenses while at school.

The Mobile DMV unit stopped by Highland Park High School on Wednesday, offering students a chance to learn and study for their driver’s licenses because, sometimes, traveling to the DMV during the day is not easy for the student, according to Highland Park High School social worker, Fred Willer.

”It is designed for convenience for our kids because sometimes it is difficult to get to the DMV,” said Willer. “We have a sponsor that helps to pay for the test, and it gives our kids a chance to get a little bit of preparation and study beforehand, get all their documents together, and then just get their license here at the school.”

Diana Hoskins, the mobile unit’s driver’s license examiner specialist, says this event also allows students to practice their driving, shows them not to be scared or nervous, and supports them as they grow into adulthood.

According to Hoskins, the mobile unit also allows employees to travel to other parts of the community that need access to DMV services. For example, the unit can travel to assisted living and retirement facilities for residents who can’t easily travel to the DMV.

USD 501 offers support for the program, along with help through an Advisors Excel grant. To learn more about the mobile unit or to schedule an appointment, click HERE.

