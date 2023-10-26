Mobile DMV unit gives high school students chance to get their driver’s licenses at school

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Tori Whalen
Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mobile unit is helping Highland Park High School students get their driver’s licenses while at school.

The Mobile DMV unit stopped by Highland Park High School on Wednesday, offering students a chance to learn and study for their driver’s licenses because, sometimes, traveling to the DMV during the day is not easy for the student, according to Highland Park High School social worker, Fred Willer.

”It is designed for convenience for our kids because sometimes it is difficult to get to the DMV,” said Willer. “We have a sponsor that helps to pay for the test, and it gives our kids a chance to get a little bit of preparation and study beforehand, get all their documents together, and then just get their license here at the school.”

Diana Hoskins, the mobile unit’s driver’s license examiner specialist, says this event also allows students to practice their driving, shows them not to be scared or nervous, and supports them as they grow into adulthood.

According to Hoskins, the mobile unit also allows employees to travel to other parts of the community that need access to DMV services. For example, the unit can travel to assisted living and retirement facilities for residents who can’t easily travel to the DMV.

USD 501 offers support for the program, along with help through an Advisors Excel grant. To learn more about the mobile unit or to schedule an appointment, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30