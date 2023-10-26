Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
BRONSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was killed when the Jeep he was riding in collided with an SUV along a rural Southeast Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 54 and K-3 with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2019 Toyota Rav4 driven by Rebecca L. Shinn, 75, of Uniontown, had been headed east on Highway 54 as a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Heath A. Baker, 35, of Nevada, Mo., had been headed west.

KHP noted that Shinn failed to yield to Baker’s Jeep as she attempted to make a lefthand turn south onto K-3. This caused the Jeep to collide with the SUV.

First responders said Baker’s passenger, Nathaniel N. Morehead, 44, of Milan, Mo., was pronounced deceased at the scene as Baker was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Neither of the Jeep’s occupants was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP also noted that a juvenile was found inside the Jeep, however, the identity and extent of their injuries have not been released.

First responders indicated that Shinn was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

