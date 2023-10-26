KU welcomes former chancellor to dedication for namesake building

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A beloved leader returned to the University of Kansas Thursday to see the building named for her sake.

Former Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little was honored during a dedication of Gray-Little Hall, a research building named after the former chancellor following her departure from the university.

Gray-Little was introduced by her successor, Chancellor Douglas Girod, before giving her own comments in front of the facility bearing her name.

“Obviously it’s a big honor, but it also represents the accomplishment of something we were trying to do for such a long time,” Gray-Little said. “So, I’m very happy for the faculty and students who call this their workplace. It’s really a gorgeous, gorgeous facility.”

Gray-Little says though she no longer lives in Lawrence, the hall gives her the feeling she still has a place in the city. The building was renamed in 2019 and had a 2020 dedication ceremony cancelled because of the pandemic.

