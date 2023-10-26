KU welcomes former chancellor to dedication for namesake building

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A beloved leader returned to the University of Kansas Thursday to see the building named for her sake.

Former Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little was honored during a dedication of Gray-Little Hall, a research building named after the former chancellor following her departure from the university.

Gray-Little was introduced by her successor, Chancellor Douglas Girod, before giving her own comments in front of the facility bearing her name.

“Obviously it’s a big honor, but it also represents the accomplishment of something we were trying to do for such a long time,” Gray-Little said. “So, I’m very happy for the faculty and students who call this their workplace. It’s really a gorgeous, gorgeous facility.”

Gray-Little says though she no longer lives in Lawrence, the hall gives her the feeling she still has a place in the city. The building was renamed in 2019 and had a 2020 dedication ceremony cancelled because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30