KDHE rescinds boil water advisory for mobile home park in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of a mobile home park in Riley County can now freely consume their water again after a boil water advisory was rescinded.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that on Thursday, Oct. 26, it rescinded a boil water advisory that had been issued for the Colonial Gardens Mobile Home Court public water supply system in Riley Co. The advisory was issued on Tuesday, Oct. 24, after a line break which may have caused bacterial contamination.

The KDHE noted that public water suppliers in Kansas take every necessary measure to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of who issued the advisory, only the KDHE can rescind it after testing at a certified lab.

The Department noted that test samples collected from Colonial Gardens Mobile Home Court showed no evidence of bacteriological contamination. All other conditions that put the system at risk have since been resolved.

