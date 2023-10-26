Kansas woman sentenced to prison for role in 2020 double homicide

Kimberly Blizzard
Kimberly Blizzard(Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT
COLUMBUS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in a double homicide that has already yielded a life sentence for her partner in crime.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says that Kimberly Blizzard, 32, of Cherokee Co., has been sentenced to prison for her role in the 2020 homicides of Blaze Swank and Kyle Shook.

AG Kobach noted that Blizzard was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and was ordered to serve a 27.5-year prison sentence.

“I am grateful that the defendant will be held accountable for her role in the deaths of Blaze and Kylan,” said Jessica Domme, First Assistant Attorney General. “While this sentence won’t bring them back, it’s important that we received justice for their families.”

Court records indicate that on June 14, 2020, law enforcement officials were called to NW 19th and Cardinal Ln., north of Columbus, Kan., with reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found Shook and Swank deceased.

The next day, Mark Hopkins II, was found and arrested for his part in the alleged crime. However, in May 2021, he escaped from the Cherokee Co. Jail and was recaptured in Oklahoma a few days later. In December 2021, court records show he was finally sentenced to life in prison.

