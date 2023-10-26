Kansas students afforded 3-day window to apply to colleges for free

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students around the Sunflower State who have yet to apply for colleges, universities and trade schools, will have three days to apply to any school in Kansas for free.

The Kansas Board of Regents announced on Thursday, Oct. 26, that between Nov. 7 and 9, the first-ever statewide free college application period will be held in the Sunflower State. During Apply Free Days, those who are residents of Kansas can apply for undergraduate admissions at any of the state’s public universities, community colleges or technical schools - as well as independent colleges - with no application fee.

“The Apply Free Days initiative is part of the Board’s effort to remove barriers to application and entry for Kansans, making our higher education system more affordable and accessible for all,” said Kansas Board of Regents Chair Jon Rolph. “Kansas colleges and universities offer a wide range of program options that help students meet their career goals. I encourage all prospective students to submit an application during the Apply Free Days.”

The Board noted that prospective students can start and save an application at any time. As long as the application is submitted during the three-day window, they will not have to pay the fee.

According to the Board, those who are unsure of their best options can use tools like KSDegreeStats to explore the cost of various colleges and expected earnings.

