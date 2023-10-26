Kansas representatives speak out following the election of a new House Speaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the announcement of a new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, Kansas representatives have shared their thoughts on social media and to 13 NEWS now that the race for a speaker is complete.

Second district representative Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) posted on X congratulating Johnson on becoming the speaker and described him as “a dedicated public servant.”

“Mike is a God-fearing father of four and a dedicated public servant,” said Rep. LaTurner. “As the House GOP Vice Chair and member of the Judiciary Committee, he has fought to defend our Constitutional rights, hold the Biden administration accountable, and advance our conservative values.”

The first district representative, Tracey Mann (R-Kan.), was glad the house united to elect the speaker, so the governing body can “get back to work” and get back to the issues at hand.

“I am pleased that the House Republican Conference united to elect Representative Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House,” said Rep. Mann. “Now, we need to get back to work. We have 23 days left to restore fiscal sanity and complete the appropriations process before a government shutdown. I look forward to working with House Republicans and Speaker Johnson to reduce and reprioritize government spending, secure the southern border, and end the weaponization of the federal government once and for all.”

