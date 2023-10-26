Kansas representatives speak out following the election of a new House Speaker

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the announcement of a new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, Kansas representatives have shared their thoughts on social media and to 13 NEWS now that the race for a speaker is complete.

Second district representative Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) posted on X congratulating Johnson on becoming the speaker and described him as “a dedicated public servant.”

“Mike is a God-fearing father of four and a dedicated public servant,” said Rep. LaTurner. “As the House GOP Vice Chair and member of the Judiciary Committee, he has fought to defend our Constitutional rights, hold the Biden administration accountable, and advance our conservative values.”

The first district representative, Tracey Mann (R-Kan.), was glad the house united to elect the speaker, so the governing body can “get back to work” and get back to the issues at hand.

“I am pleased that the House Republican Conference united to elect Representative Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House,” said Rep. Mann. “Now, we need to get back to work. We have 23 days left to restore fiscal sanity and complete the appropriations process before a government shutdown. I look forward to working with House Republicans and Speaker Johnson to reduce and reprioritize government spending, secure the southern border, and end the weaponization of the federal government once and for all.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30