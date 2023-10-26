Kansas men’s and women’s basketball hold 2023-24 Media Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s and women’s basketball held their 2023-24 Media Day on Wednesday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.

In addition to taking team photos, the Jayhawks spoke with the local media to preview their fast approaching seasons.

The preseason No. 1 men’s team will unofficially be getting started a little early, taking on Illinois in a charity exhibition in Champaigne, IL on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.

The proceeds will benefit Maui relief efforts, since the Maui Invitational will have to take place this year in Honolulu due to the damage from the Maui wildfires.

”There’s not been one early season tournament that’s even close, that would have the impact on college basketball than the Maui Invitational going back to the late 70′s. Not one,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “The perfect scenario would have been if it was capable of still being played on the island. But it wasn’t. So this is the next best scenario, and hopefully we can bring some positivity to some people that need it right now.”

Coach Self revealed that the starting five on Sunday will definitely consist of Dajuan Harris Jr., KJ Adams, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Hunter Dickinson. But the fifth spot is still to be determined, since Johnny Furphy has been out of practice for 10 days due to shin splints.

Dickinson, the nation’s most sought after transfer this offseason, came to Kansas from Michigan because he wants to win a National Championship, and feels Lawrence is the place to do it.

13 Sports asked Dickinson what the biggest difference between the Big Ten and the Big 12 has been so far, and he said it’s playing with KJ Adams.

”That was probably the biggest difference is just having a guy like that on my team. It’s very unique,” said Dickinson. “Such a special weapon, having a guy who’s so athletic, but so skilled and so high IQ that it’ll make for some matchup nightmares for a lot of people. Having Dajuan throw half court lobs to KJ, that doesn’t happen in the Big Ten.”

The men’s team will host Fort Hays State for an exhibition on November 1st at 7:00 p.m., then start the season for real on November 6th at 7:00 p.m. when they host North Carolina Central at Allen Fieldhouse.

The women’s team is projected to have a huge season as well, coming in ranked 3rd in the preseason Big 12 poll.

The reigning WNIT champs are bringing back most of their scoring from the 2022-23 season, are led by a lot of seniors, and are adding 5-star freshman S’Mya Nichols into the mix.

The Jayhawks’ nonconference schedule is no joke, playing powerhouses like UConn and other tough opponents like Virginia Tech and Penn State to name just a few.

They’re welcoming those challenges with open arms.

”I think we really are gonna have to remind ourselves that our nonconference slate is designed to prepare us to compete for a Big 12 Championship. It’s the toughest schedule we’ve ever put together,” said head coach Brandon Schneider. “Obviously we want to win every game, and we’ll set that as a goal. But I think learning what we do well and identifying the things that we need to improve on prior to starting play December 30th I believe is really the goal.”

The women’s team start their season on November 8th, hosting Northwestern State at Allen Fieldhouse at 6:30 p.m.

