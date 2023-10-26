Kansas legislators welcome new FAA Administrator with open arms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas legislators have welcomed the new Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Mike Whitaker with open arms.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he voted on Tuesday, Oct. 24, to confirm Mike Whitaker as the next administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sen. Moran noted that the FAA manages the world’s most complex aviation system and oversees more than 45,000 flights per day and nearly 3 million airline passengers.

“After more than 550 days without a permanent leader at the FAA, confirming Mr. Whitaker to be administrator is a welcome and significant step towards resolving persistent challenges at the FAA,” Moran said. “I congratulate Mr. Whitaker on his confirmation, and I look forward to working with Mr. Whitaker to ensure the FAA has the resources needed to promote safety and innovation within the nation’s airspace system.”

During a Commerce Committee hearing on Whitaker’s nomination, Moran said he announced his support for the move.

