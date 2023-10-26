Kansas legislators welcome new FAA Administrator with open arms

FILE - A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an...
FILE - A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop during an aborted takeoff Friday night (March 31) at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International airport, the FAA confirmed. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas legislators have welcomed the new Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Mike Whitaker with open arms.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he voted on Tuesday, Oct. 24, to confirm Mike Whitaker as the next administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sen. Moran noted that the FAA manages the world’s most complex aviation system and oversees more than 45,000 flights per day and nearly 3 million airline passengers.

“After more than 550 days without a permanent leader at the FAA, confirming Mr. Whitaker to be administrator is a welcome and significant step towards resolving persistent challenges at the FAA,” Moran said. “I congratulate Mr. Whitaker on his confirmation, and I look forward to working with Mr. Whitaker to ensure the FAA has the resources needed to promote safety and innovation within the nation’s airspace system.”

During a Commerce Committee hearing on Whitaker’s nomination, Moran said he announced his support for the move.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30