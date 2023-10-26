Kansas’ legislative leaders make intentions to support, send aid to Israel clear

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislative leaders from Kansas have made it clear that the Sunflower State intends to support and send aid to Israel following the Hamas terrorist attacks.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that he joined Sens J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) to introduce the Israel Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2023. The legislation ensures funds for Israel are not coupled with billions in additional aid to Ukraine.

“The brutal, savage attacks launched by Hamas against our closest ally in the Middle East, Israel, have sent shock waves across the world,” Marshall said. “My colleagues and I firmly believe that any aid to Israel should not be used as leverage to send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine. Any package that does so would result in funds and resources being delayed in Israel’s time of need. The legislation we’ve introduced provides the aid to Israel requested by the Biden Administration and should be considered by the Senate immediately.”

With this legislation, Marshall said the senators hope to speed up the time it would take the assistance to reach Israel and ensure funds are not held up for additional funds to be sent elsewhere. Aid for Israel has found bipartisan support and would likely pass quickly through both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“It is essential that the United States provide support for our allies in Israel. That assistance should not depend on whether we continue to provide aid to Ukraine,” Vance said. “Despite what the president claims, they are unique conflicts that should be handled individually. Misguided attempts to combine them will only delay Israel receiving the support they need. Now is not the time to play political games with our most important ally in the Middle East. The Senate should pass this legislation as soon as possible.”

Marshall noted that the legislation would provide $14.3 billion to Israel, $10.6 billion of which would sent to the Department of Defense for assistance, $3.5 billion would be earmarked for foreign military financing and $200 million would go to diplomatic funds to help protect U.S. embassies and personnel.

“Ukraine and Israel are distinct, important issues, and Congress should have the opportunity to consider and vote on prospective aid packages individually,” Lee said. “If the Biden administration’s case for additional Ukraine aid is not strong enough to stand on its own, then packaging them is an insulting request to lay before Congress. It is unreasonable for the administration to exploit an aid package for Israel to siphon off billions of taxpayer dollars in yet another blank check for Ukraine.”

Marshall indicated that the legislation would also block attempts to leverage aid for Israel for more funds to be sent to Ukraine and would clarify that none of the funds made available by the bill can be used in connection with the Ukraine war.

“Russia still needs to be defeated. Taiwan still needs to be defended. This bill is about one thing and one thing only: getting our Israeli allies the aid they need, as fast as possible, for as long as it takes them to utterly eradicate Hamas,” Cruze said. “The overwhelming majority of the Senate is ready to support an aid package for Israel. The House would readily pass this bill—they are frankly not ready to pass anything else, least of all more aid to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. We should pass Israel aid immediately and then move on to those.”

The senators also said the funds would strengthen Israel’s defense, including the Iron Dome and Iron Beam systems as well as replace weapons the DOD sends to the country. It would allow the U.S. the authority to send Israel equipment and services already in U.S. stocks and allow the U.S. to stockpile more weapons in Israel.

Lastly, Marshall said the funds would protect U.S. embassies and personnel in Israel and help repatriate U.S. citizens from the region. It would strip all aid to Gaza that could fall into the hands of Hamas terrorists.

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) also said he voted to pass a resolution that would specifically state that the U.S. stands with Israel as it defends itself in the war launched by Hamas.

“America must continue to support Israel, condemn all attacks on Israel’s sovereignty, and hold the Biden Administration accountable for its continued deals with those who support Hamas and other terrorist groups,” Rep. Mann noted. “On October 7, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory and began a murder and kidnapping spree, killing people in their homes, in the streets, and on their way to synagogue, and kidnapping others who crossed their path. Hamas’ attack on Israel is still ongoing. In response, I helped introduce this resolution committing America to standing with Israel.”

Mann indicated that Oct. 7 marked the deadliest attack on Jewish people since the Holocaust. Since the attack began, more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers have been killed, at least 29 Americans have been killed, more than 4,600 people have been injured and 222 individuals have been taken hostage by Hamas.

The Congressman said he also cosponsors the following:

H.Con.Res. 57 - a resolution to express that Congress supports the State of Israel

H.R. 3152 - the Fight and Combat Rampant Iranian Missile Exports Act

H.Res. 768 - a resolution condemning Hamas

H.R. 5945 - the Freezing and Halting Any More Alleviation of Sanctions Act

H.Res. 803 - a resolution to honor Americans who have died in Israel due to Hamas attacks

H.Res. 793 - a resolution to express that Congress supports the release of hostages in Gaza

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have always supported, and will continue to support Israel,” Mann said. “I am praying for an end to the conflict in Israel, for all hostages to be returned home safely, and for a restoration of peace.”

