Kansans encouraged to use new tools to prevent fentanyl overdoses

As National Substance Abuse Prevention Month comes to a close, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has encouraged residents to use new tools available to help fight the opioid crisis in the Sunflower State.

In May, Gov. Kelly noted that she signed Senate Bill 174, which decriminalized the sale and distribution of fentanyl test strips. Kansas joined other states to legalize the low-cost method of preventing drug overdoses through the detection of fentanyl in illicit drugs, pills, powders or injectibles. The legislation opened doors for more funds for test trips, other life-saving medication and educational campaigns.

“The decriminalization of fentanyl test strips is a prime example of the good we can achieve when we meet in the middle to make real progress,” Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans to use these new tools to reduce overdose deaths in Kansas.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a 130% increase in synthetic opioid deaths in 2020 compared to 2019. This couples with a 115% increase between 2021 and 2020.

“Communities in our state have been devastated by overdoses caused by fentanyl,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. “The decriminalization of fentanyl testing strips means we now have one more tool in place to help protect Kansans in our state who might have otherwise lost their life.”

Meanwhile, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said it has collaborated with the KDHE to promote the rapid testing strips as a harm reduction tactic to bring overdose numbers down statewide.

“I believe the bipartisan effort we are seeing across the country to legalize these harm reduction tools reflects a major shift in attitudes toward prevention efforts and potentially keeping people alive,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “We can’t guarantee these tools will prevent all drug use, but they can certainly encourage people to reconsider drug use, take precautions to lower their risk, or reach out for help.”

In addition to the test strips, the Governor said there are other ways to lower the risk of overdose. Naloxone, a widely used medication that rapidly reverses the life-threatening effects of opioid overdose, has been widely credited with saving lives. It is carried and used by paramedics, police officers and community groups.

In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it approved Narcan nasal spray for over-the-counter, nonprescription use to make it the first naloxone product approved to be sold directly to consumers. While the timeline for availability and price is decided by the manufacturer, Kansas has already seen progress in establishing access statewide.

Kelly noted that the Kansas Naloxone Program is a contract partnership with DCCCA, a regional nonprofit that provides social and community services for Kansans. Through funds from the grant initiative, DCCA provides free naloxone nasal spray and training to community organizations and any Kansan.

“We have been distributing FTS in all distribution of Narcan and plan to continue that practice moving forward,” CKF Addiction and Treatment President and CEO Shane Hudson, MS, MSHCT, LCP, LCAC, said. “We will be adding them to our Narcan vending machine that features 24/7 access at CFK Salina with the goal of having 60 kits available per month as we start tracking utilization.”

Hudson noted that each kit contains two Narcan doses and two test strips.

