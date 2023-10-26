K-State’s Kaluma, KU’s Furphy named to Erving Award watch list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma and Kansas forward Johnny Furphy have both been named to the Julius Erving Award watch list, given to the nation’s top small forward, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Former Jayhawk Jalen Wilson won the award at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Only 20 players in the country were named to the watch list.

Kaluma, standing at 6′7″, transferred to K-State this offseason from Creighton. In his two years there, he helped the Bluejays to 47 wins and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022 and 2023, including the program’s first trip to the Elite Eight.

At Creighton, he averaged double-figure scoring in both his seasons, totaling 758 points (11.1 ppg) on 43.3% shooting.

Furphy, a native of Melbourne, Australia, joined the Jayhawks just two months ago. He played high school basketball for Centre of Excellence (CoE). There, he averaged 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

He reclassified to the Class of 2023 and gained attention after playing in various NBA Academy events in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.