Investigation opened after frat members vehicles egged, paintballs shot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in the Manhattan area are looking for those behind the egging of fraternity members’ vehicles and shooting paintballs at the victims.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, first responders were called to the 500 block of Sunset Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.

When crews arrived, they said they found three male victims, two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old, who reported an unknown suspect had egged vehicles and shot paintballs at fraternity members.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in the case and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

