Investigation into rural Pottawatomie Co. burglaries leads to arrest of 2 suspects

BLAINE, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a string of burglaries and thefts in rural Pottawatomie Co. has led to the arrest of two suspects following a search warrant near Blaine.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 24, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at a home in the 12700 block of Bucksnort Rd. in rural Blaine in connection to an ongoing investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the search stems from an investigation into burglaries and thefts from an outbuilding and property in the 20000 block of Highway 99 in Blaine reported in late September.

As a result of the search, Daniel Hale, 45, and Katrina Taylor, 41, both of Blaine, were arrested and booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail. Hale was booked on a single count of burglary while Taylor was booked on possession of stolen property.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that both were issued bonds of $10,000 each. As of Thursday, both have since bonded out of custody.

Anyone with information about the investigation should report it to the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 and ask to speak with Captain Tyler Garver.

