Holton volleyball prepares to make an impact at State

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The current seniors on Holton’s volleyball team set a goal back in 8th grade: to make it to State in high school.

Now in 2023, they’ve achieved that goal.

“In 8th grade, they said ‘we’re gonna go to State. Like when we get to high school, and we’re seniors, we’re gonna go to state’. And here they are,” head coach Kristel Bontrager said.

The Wildcats are coming into the State Tournament with a 25-15 record, and they started heating up when it mattered most, near the end of the season.

“During the season we would almost peak, and then it wasn’t happening. And at one point I had an assistant tell me you’re gonna peak at the right time, and we definitely did,” said Coach Bontrager.

As the No. 7 seed in 4A, they’ll head to Hutchinson Sports Arena and play in three matches of pool play on Friday night. Saturday’s schedule will be determined by Friday’s outcomes.

It’s been a lot of hard work getting to this point. The moment they punched their tickets to State was a special one, especially for those seniors.

”My class, we have just worked our butts off to get to where we are. And just to have this opportunity is unbelievable and we’re just so grateful,” said senior outside hitter Renn Deters.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.