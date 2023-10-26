Funds set to flow into Kansas to improve electrical grid resilience

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funds are set to flow into the Sunflower State to make the state’s electrical grid more resilient in the face of severe weather.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that the Sunflower State is set to receive funds from the U.S. Department of Energy to make the state’s electrical grid more robust and resilient during extreme weather events. The move is part of the Joint Targeted Interconnection Queue Portfolio.

Gov. Kelly noted that the project will coordinate the planning, design and construction of 5 transmission projects across 7 Midwest states. The investment comes from the DoE’s Grid Deployment Office and is funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“These funds will help modernize Kansas’ power grid to increase energy reliability and efficiency,” Kelly said. “This investment continues our progress on electrical projects and emergency preparedness, protecting the well-being of Kansans around the state.”

In May, Kelly said she submitted a letter to Energy Secretary Granholm in support of the project. U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) also submitted a letter of support.

“By modernizing our electric grid, we are creating good-paying jobs and ensuring folks across Kansas have access to clean, affordable electricity, even during extreme weather events,” Rep. Davids said. “I’m proud to have helped bring these investments home to Kansas through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Kansas families and businesses.”

In addition, Kelly noted that the Department of Energy recently announced various projects to benefit Kansas through the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Program. These include:

“These new projects will bring lower energy costs, more reliable energy to the region and create jobs for highly skilled workers in the combined SPP-MISO region,” said Barbara Sugg, Southwest Power Pool President and CEO. “This portfolio represents the first interregional projects for the two regions, allowing both organizations to collaborate on regional reliability risks and pave the way for future projects.”

For more information about the JTIQ portfolio, click HERE.

