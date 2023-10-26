Food Truck Fundraiser at Topeka Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Join the Topeka Police Department on your lunch break for some delicious food provided by a local food vendor.

Today, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. a food truck fundraiser will be occurring in the parking lot of the Topeka Police Department (320 S. Kansas Avenue).

Sample HTML block

DJ’s will be catering this event serving up some hotdogs, nachos, and sandwiches.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.