TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Financial burdens placed on Kansas farmers by a regulation revision have pushed U.S. legislators from Kansas to take a stand.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says that Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) led 35 of their colleagues to call on the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to revise how the department calculates countervailing duties on phosphate fertilizers from Morocco.

Moran noted that the U.S. Court of International Trade recently remanded a calculation of its subsidiaries to the Department of Corrections. This impacts duties imposed on phosphate fertilizers. The bicameral group addressed the financial burden the duties have placed on farmers.

“We ask that Commerce carefully consider and follow the CIT’s decision in Commerce’s recalculation of the subsidy amount, both in its final determination in the investigation and its administrative review,” the members wrote. “Reducing the subsidy rate would provide welcomed relief for U.S. farm suppliers and their customers, American family farms.”

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

