On Fight Retail Crime Day, lawmakers renew their push for passage of the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act

By Annie Andersen
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Videos showing a group of people going into a store, pulling things from the shelves, and then running out are becoming a frequent occurrence.

Data from the Senate Judiciary Committee calculated that organized retail crime costs retail, on average, $720 thousand per billion dollars sold, a 50 percent increase since 2015.

Scott McBride, Chief Global Asset Protection Officer at American Eagle Outfitters says some of his employees have even been threatened. “We do training. We teach them how to de-escalate. We teach them how to be safe,” McBride explained. “We take a softer posture so that they are not as much in harm’s way. But that does not stop criminals from being criminal and coming and trying to attack them.”

The crime sprees have Senators Chuck Grassley and Catherine Cortez Masto making a renewed push for their Combating Organized Retail Crime Act.

“This is criminal organized crime. This is what they’re doing,” Sen. Cortez Masto said. “We literally need to give law enforcement the tools that they need to go after it. That’s what this legislation does.”

“This is more than just the original crime of this stealing,” Sen. Grassley said. “It involves a money laundering. Some of that money gets to China. Some of the money purchases credit in China. It comes back to the cartels or Mexico.”

The bill directs the Department of Homeland Security to start a special organized retail crime center.

To help federal prosecutors target criminal gangs working across state lines, the bill updates the basis for charges, allows federal prosecutors to use an aggregate total value of $5,000 or more over a 12-month period as a predicate for charges.

That means thieves can’t skirt the law by stealing just under the criminal threshold in one area and then moving to another and doing it again.

Cortez Masto believes this bill will impact shoppers as well. “I can tell you, if you’re going into your local store and wondering why things are getting locked up, this is part of it,” said Cortez Masto. “I think everybody’s experienced that.”

This bill still has to pass both chambers, but its sponsors say they are confident it will have widespread support.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

The U.S. is deploying troops to the Mideast as the Israeli-Hamas war escalates. (CNN, POOL,...
US troops deploying to Mideast as tensions escalate
On Fight Retail Crime Day, lawmakers renew their push for passage of the Combating Organized Retail
FILE - A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an...
Kansas legislators welcome new FAA Administrator with open arms
FILE - Senator Jerry Moran addresses the Senate on March 22, 2023.
Financial burdens placed on Kansas farmers push legislators to take a stand