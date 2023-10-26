F-16s set to fly over KU campus ahead of Homecoming football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of F-16s is set to fly over the University of Kansas David Booth Memorial Stadium ahead of the Homecoming football game.

The University of Kansas says that between 12:45 and 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, military jets will fly over campus in preparation for Saturday’s Homecoming football game against Oklahoma.

A group of 2 - 4 F-16s is set to practice the route on Friday before the Saturday game. The jets are then scheduled to cast their shadows over David Booth Memorial Stadium just before kick-off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The University of Kansas Jayhawks are set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

