F-16s set to fly over KU campus ahead of Homecoming football game
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of F-16s is set to fly over the University of Kansas David Booth Memorial Stadium ahead of the Homecoming football game.
The University of Kansas says that between 12:45 and 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, military jets will fly over campus in preparation for Saturday’s Homecoming football game against Oklahoma.
A group of 2 - 4 F-16s is set to practice the route on Friday before the Saturday game. The jets are then scheduled to cast their shadows over David Booth Memorial Stadium just before kick-off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The University of Kansas Jayhawks are set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.