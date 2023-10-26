Dueling pianos to drive donations for Camp Milton

BigTime Dueling Pianos will entertain attendees Saturday, Oct. 28. to benefit Camp Milton.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A night of fun for you could give a memorable experience to children fighting neuromuscular disease.

Todd Konkel and Dennis Peerenboom visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us about the upcoming dueling pianos fundraiser for Camp Milton.

Camp Milton is a special summer camp for children and young adults living with neuromuscular disease. The goal is to give them an authentic summer camp experience, eliminating barriers they might find elsewhere. It’s at no cost to the families. The hope is they will build life-long relationships, and build self-confidence and independence.

Peerenboom has supported the camps for more than 40 years through the Hog Ball Tourney. The tournament initially supported a similar camp organized through another organization. When that group ended its own camp program, those who’d worked with the local attendees formed Camp Milton so they could continue having what many described as a life-changing experience.

Peerenboom says allowing kids to have the experience is as vital today as it was in 1981, when his involvement began.

Konkel owns Topeka Social, an event center near downtown Topeka at 518 SE Adams. When he heard about Camp Milton, Konkel felt it was the perfect organization to partner with and introduce people to his new space.

BigTime Dueling Pianos will entertain attendees Saturday, Oct. 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. In addition to music, people can enjoy food, drinks, dancing and comic relief.

Tickets are $25. You may purchase in advance from Topeka Vendors Market, 528 SE Adams, or online, topekasocial.com. They’ll also be available at the door.

