Drivers warned of road closure in rural Pottawatomie Co.

FILE
FILE(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in rural Pottawatomie Co. have been warned of an impending road closure.

Officials with Pottawatomie County say that on Monday, Oct. 30, drivers should be aware that Pleasant Run Rd. between 11570 and 11770 will be closed to traffic.

Crews will be in place to replace a road structure and no detour will be provided.

Officials noted that the work is expected to take about two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30