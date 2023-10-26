Drivers warned of road closure in rural Pottawatomie Co.

POTTWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in rural Pottawatomie Co. have been warned of an impending road closure.

Officials with Pottawatomie County say that on Monday, Oct. 30, drivers should be aware that Pleasant Run Rd. between 11570 and 11770 will be closed to traffic.

Crews will be in place to replace a road structure and no detour will be provided.

Officials noted that the work is expected to take about two weeks.

