Driver dies following 3-vehicle collision on Southeastern Kansas highway

SEDAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead following a collision on a Southeastern Kansas highway that began when a teen driver crossed the center line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 75.2 on Highway 166 - about 4 miles east of K-99 - with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Grace N. Prince, 15, of Sedan, and a 2019 Kia Soul driven by Pamela J. Long, 54, of Niotaze, were both headed east on the highway.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2022 Dodge Charger driven by Charles R. Hockett, 38, of Mundelein, Ill., was headed west on the highway.

Law enforcement officials noted that Prince crossed the center line and hit Hockett’s charger. The collision caused Hockett to lose control of the vehicle and hit Long’s Kia.

First responders indicated that Long was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Two juveniles were also found in her vehicle, however, their identities and the extent of their injuries have not been released.

First responders also said that Hockett was taken to the Sedan City Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Prince escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

