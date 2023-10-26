Driver dies following 3-vehicle collision on Southeastern Kansas highway

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead following a collision on a Southeastern Kansas highway that began when a teen driver crossed the center line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 75.2 on Highway 166 - about 4 miles east of K-99 - with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Grace N. Prince, 15, of Sedan, and a 2019 Kia Soul driven by Pamela J. Long, 54, of Niotaze, were both headed east on the highway.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2022 Dodge Charger driven by Charles R. Hockett, 38, of Mundelein, Ill., was headed west on the highway.

Law enforcement officials noted that Prince crossed the center line and hit Hockett’s charger. The collision caused Hockett to lose control of the vehicle and hit Long’s Kia.

First responders indicated that Long was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Two juveniles were also found in her vehicle, however, their identities and the extent of their injuries have not been released.

First responders also said that Hockett was taken to the Sedan City Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Prince escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Dale, Veronica Freeby
Two arrested after early-morning search warrant finds guns, drugs
Barbara Kennedy
Woman accused of Medicaid crimes costing $250K added to Most Wanted list
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Game Wardens search for information about poached deer
FILE
Missouri passenger killed after Jeep collides with SUV on rural Kansas highway

Latest News

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Mark Engholm (left) as the new State Fire Marshal, now that...
Gov. Kelly appoints new State Fire Marshal before current marshal’s retirement
Gift card prizes for winners of Weiner Dog Races at Petland in West Ridge Mall
The team won due to a penalty kick during overtime 4x
A penalty kick in a 4x overtime 5A soccer competition lands SHHS regional title
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th...
Bridge repairs near Manhattan will begin Oct. 30