District Attorney’s office granted federal funds to fight human trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - District Attorney Mike Kagay’s office was granted federal funds to partner with the YWCA of Northeast Kansas fight Human Trafficking.

The Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners met Thursday, Oct. 26, approving multiple requests from the DA’s office and the Dept. of Corrections. Included was a request to accept grant funds worth $658,468.37, helping them partner with the YWCA and create a Collaborative Model Task Force to combat Human Trafficking.

“This was a competitive grant that we applied for,” Kagay said. “It’s the first of its kind in this state, and the DOJ only awards a handful of these around the country. We are about to take the lead in this state in the fight against human trafficking.”

The board also granted $50,000 in contingency funds to the DA’s office to replace the exhausted Capital and Cold Case fund. Kagay originally requested $125,000, but settled for $50,000 to take care of current needs.

