Discovery Center hosts Girl Scouts health & wellness event

By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local Girl Scouts and their families enjoyed some healthy Halloween fun Wednesday night.

The Healthy Boo Event welcomed families to the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. The event, sponsored by Healthy Blue, featured information on how to stay healthy with exercise, eating right, and taking care of mental health needs.

Attendees participated in an assortment of activities like making trail mix with Natural Grocers, practicing yoga by My Gym Topeka, and free play at the Discovery Center.

”Get up, be active! You know, every change starts with one little decision,” said Renae Leger, director of retail for Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri. “Healthy eating [and] taking care of yourself will start a life-long habit .”

At the end of the event, Girl Scouts who participated earned their ‘Healthy You!’ patch through the scouting program.

The event also featured several stations about the Girl Scouts and all the programs they have to offer for little girls — such as camping experiences and science and math exercises.

