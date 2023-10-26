Attempted break-in at Pottawatomie Co. Administration Building spurs manhunt

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT
WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Pottawatomie Co. are on the hunt for those responsible for an attempted break-in at the County Administration Building.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 23, law enforcement officials were called to the Pottawatomie Co. Administration Building at 207 N. 1st St. with reports of an ongoing burglary.

When deputies arrived, they said the suspects had already bolted from the area. They found that at least two suspects had attempted to break into the building at three different entrances and damaged the facility each time.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that damage totals are believed to exceed $1,000. It also appeared the suspects had been picked up by a driver with an unknown vehicle when they got away.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 and ask to speak with Detective Rowdy Gates.

